COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The complete Texas A&M Football schedule for the 2020 season was announced Wednesday after the Southeastern Conference released the conference schedule.

Texas A&M hosts SEC foes LSU on Nov. 28, Ole Miss on Nov. 7, and Vanderbilt on Nov. 14 at Kyle Field in the 2020 season. The Aggies will travel to Alabama on Nov. 21, Auburn on Oct. 17, Mississippi State on Oct. 3 and South Carolina on Oct. 24, along with the neutral site match up against Arkansas in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 26.

Additionally, the Maroon & White will host four non-conference games at Kyle Field including Colorado on Sept. 19 from the Pac-12, Fresno State on Oct. 10 of the Mountain West and in-state foes North Texas on Sept. 12, and Abilene Christian on Sept. 5.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE for ticket options to attend one or more of the Aggies' seven home games this fall, as well as the Southwest Classic vs. Arkansas at AT&T Stadium.

2020 Texas A&M Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 5

Abilene Christian

Kyle Field

Saturday, Sept. 12

North Texas

Kyle Field

Saturday, Sept. 19

Colorado

Kyle Field

Saturday, Sept. 26

vs. Arkansas*

Arlington, Texas

Saturday, Oct. 3

at Mississippi State*

Starkville, Miss.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Fresno State

Kyle Field

Saturday, Oct. 17

at Auburn*

Auburn, Ala.

Saturday, Oct. 24

at South Carolina*

Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Ole Miss*

Kyle Field

Saturday, Nov. 14

Vanderbilt*

Kyle Field

Saturday, Nov. 21

at Alabama*

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, Nov. 28

LSU*

Kyle Field

* - SEC Game