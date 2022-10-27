Texas A&M Football changes entrance song after Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

The long-standing tradition of the players running out to Kanye's hit song "Power" has come to an end.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Athletic Director, Ross Bjork, has made the decision to change the Aggies entrance song for every home game, he announced Thursday, Oct. 27.

Bjork made the announcement on his monthly Facebook live, "Yell & Review".

He states that "we are pivoting away from that song" and will instead use "the instrumental components from the song that we use when our team comes back out for the second half."

Bjork seems to have a positive outlook on the change and looks forward to seeing how it plays out on Saturday.