Report: Three Aggie Freshmen suspended indefinitely from the football team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Owner of TexAgs, Billy Liucci, posted that Coach Fisher has suspended at least three players indefinitely late Monday night, Oct. 24.

When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022

Here is a list of the players reportedly suspended below:

PJ Williams - Offensive Tackle

Denver Harris - Cornerback

Chris Marshall - Wide Receiver

There is a fourth player included in the report, LJ Johnson, whose suspension is speculated based on his absence from Monday's practice.

The reasoning behind these suspensions is unknown at the time, according to the report.

This further damages the Aggies depth as they have also lost three offensive linemen for the year due to injury.