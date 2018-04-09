COLLEGE STATION – Jonathan Bowling, a compliance veteran with fourteen years of experience working in the Southeastern Conference, has been named Senior Associate Athletics Director for Athletics Compliance at Texas A&M, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Tuesday. Bowling comes to Aggieland from the University of Tennessee, where he served as Associate Athletics Director for Football Compliance and Administration.

“We’re very fortunate to attract outstanding people to our athletics staff, and Jonathan brings impressive credentials with him to Texas A&M,” said Woodward. “He is one of the most respected compliance professionals in collegiate athletics, has deep experience in the SEC, and has a proven history of constructively and successfully handling a multitude of issues at top institutions. We’re excited to welcome Jonathan, his wife, Jackie, and their children to College Station.”

Since arriving at UT in 2016, Bowling has overseen compliance for the Volunteers’ football program, in addition to overseeing the sports nutrition office and the athletic department’s dining facility. Bowling also assisted in the planning and development of the new Sports Science Team while at Tennessee.

“I’d like to thank Scott Woodward and Stephanie Rempe (Deputy Athletics Director) for this opportunity to join Texas A&M’s outstanding Athletics Department,” Bowling said. “I have been fortunate to have worked with some great people at excellent institutions in my career and I am excited to become a part of the Aggie family.”

Prior to his time in Knoxville, Bowling ascended through the ranks at the University of Alabama, rising to Associate Athletics Director for Compliance in 2011. In his final position at Alabama, he oversaw all areas of the athletic compliance program and served as a member of the athletic department’s executive staff. He was the liaison to the Chancellor, President, Board of Trustees, and associated offices throughout campus and the University of Alabama System. In addition, he has taught Legal Issues in Sport as an adjunct professor at Alabama and served as a member of the NCAA DI Amateurism Fact-Finding Committee

Bowling earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Auburn in 2001, where he was on the Dean’s List and a member of the Honors College. He received his J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2004, and a master’s in sports management from Alabama in 2006. The Bowlings are the parents of four children.

