NEW ORLEANS — Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond has been named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List.
The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2019 season. The winner is selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.
Mond tallied over 30 touchdowns a season ago as he saw an increase in every statistical category from his freshman campaign. The junior quarterback from San Antonio finished fourth in total offense, fifth in touchdowns through the air and sixth in passing yardage in the Southeastern Conference.
Texas A&M opens 2019 against Texas State on August 29 at Kyle Field, a Thursday night contest set to be broadcast on SEC Network.
2019 Manning Award Preseason Watch List
Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame
Jake Bentley, Sr., South Carolina
Alan Bowman, So., Texas Tech
Charlie Brewer, Jr., Baylor
Joe Burrow, Sr., LSU
K.J. Costello, Sr., Stanford
Sam Ehlinger, Jr., Texas
Caleb Evans, Sr., UL Monroe
Mason Fine, Sr., North Texas
Feleipe Franks, Jr., Florida
Jake Fromm, Jr., Georgia
Justin Herbert, Sr., Oregon
Kelvin Hopkins, Sr., Army
D’Eriq King, Sr., Houston
Trevor Lawrence, So., Clemson
Jordan Love, Jr., Utah State
Adrian Martinez, So., Nebraska
Cole McDonald, Jr., Hawai’i
Kellen Mond, Jr., Texas A&M
Steven Montez, Sr., Colorado
James Morgan, Sr., FIU
Shea Patterson, Sr., Michigan
Bryce Perkins, Sr., Virginia
Brock Purdy, So., Iowa State
Nathan Rourke, Sr., Ohio
Nate Stanley, Sr., Iowa
Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., Alabama
Khalil Tate, Sr., Arizona
Zac Thomas, Jr., Appalachian State
Brady White, Jr., Memphis