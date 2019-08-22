NEW ORLEANS — Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond has been named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List.

The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2019 season. The winner is selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

Mond tallied over 30 touchdowns a season ago as he saw an increase in every statistical category from his freshman campaign. The junior quarterback from San Antonio finished fourth in total offense, fifth in touchdowns through the air and sixth in passing yardage in the Southeastern Conference.

Texas A&M opens 2019 against Texas State on August 29 at Kyle Field, a Thursday night contest set to be broadcast on SEC Network.

2019 Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame

Jake Bentley, Sr., South Carolina

Alan Bowman, So., Texas Tech

Charlie Brewer, Jr., Baylor

Joe Burrow, Sr., LSU

K.J. Costello, Sr., Stanford

Sam Ehlinger, Jr., Texas

Caleb Evans, Sr., UL Monroe

Mason Fine, Sr., North Texas

Feleipe Franks, Jr., Florida

Jake Fromm, Jr., Georgia

Justin Herbert, Sr., Oregon

Kelvin Hopkins, Sr., Army

D’Eriq King, Sr., Houston

Trevor Lawrence, So., Clemson

Jordan Love, Jr., Utah State

Adrian Martinez, So., Nebraska

Cole McDonald, Jr., Hawai’i

Kellen Mond, Jr., Texas A&M

Steven Montez, Sr., Colorado

James Morgan, Sr., FIU

Shea Patterson, Sr., Michigan

Bryce Perkins, Sr., Virginia

Brock Purdy, So., Iowa State

Nathan Rourke, Sr., Ohio

Nate Stanley, Sr., Iowa

Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., Alabama

Khalil Tate, Sr., Arizona

Zac Thomas, Jr., Appalachian State

Brady White, Jr., Memphis