COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M’s Braden Mann and Jace Sternberger added additional Midseason All-American honors to their growing list of commendations through seven games this season.

The duo earned first team honors from TheAthletic.com and the Associated Press, while Sternberger is a member of Pro Football Focus’ midseason first team.

Mann has been stellar this season, averaging 54.5 yards per punt, and is on pace to break the single-season NCAA record for 60-yard punts, average yards per punt and net punting average.

Against No. 1 Alabama, Mann broke the NCAA record for gross punt average in a single game at 60.8 yards on five punts. He booted an 82-yard punt against No. 13 Kentucky, the longest punt in FBS this season. On the longest punt return of the season, a 32-yarder by South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards, Mann forced a fumble that was recovered by Tyrel Dodson.

Sternberger, a junior college transfer from Oklahoma A&M CC, has already broken the school record for most touchdowns in a single season by a tight end with six and has posted at least one 20+ yard reception in every game.

Among all FBS tight ends, Sternberger ranks first in yards (496), ties for first in touchdowns (6) and ranks fourth in catches (29) and yards per catch (17.1). Sternberger paces the A&M offense in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

