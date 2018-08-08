Arlington, Texas—Texas Live!, the new world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district opens this week in the Arlington Entertainment District across from Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Here is the parking information for guests going to Texas Live! effective Friday, August 10:

On days when there are no public events scheduled at either Globe Life Park in Arlington or AT&T Stadium, guests visiting Texas Live! may park complimentary in Lot B which is located just east on Randol Mill Road and Stadium Drive.

On dates when the Texas Rangers have a home night game, guests visiting Texas Live! may park in Lot B (B-1 entrance off Randol Mill) without charge until 3:00pm. Guests arriving after 3:00pm will be charged the event parking rate.

On days when the Texas Rangers have a home night game, guests visiting Texas Live! may park in Lot B for the event parking rate until the conclusion of the game, when complimentary parking is available.

On event days at AT&T Stadium and/or public non-baseball events at Globe Life Park in Arlington, guests visiting Texas Live! may park in Lot B for the price being charged for the event. Please note price for Lot B parking may vary per event and the price will be posted accordingly.

On Thursday, August 9, Lot B will be reserved for the invitation-only Texas Live! opening ceremonies until 8:00 p.m. Guests may park complimentary in Lots M or D before the time. Texas Live! opens to the public for the first time at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 9.

The Texas Live! parking lot map is attached. For more information, please go to texas-live.com.

Texas Live!, in partnership with the Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and City of Arlington, TX, is a dynamic $250 million world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district opening on August 9 in the Arlington Entertainment District. One of the largest and most exciting sports-anchored developments in the country, Texas Live! will open between the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park and Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and will sit next to the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark, Globe Life Field, when it opens in 2020. Texas Live! features 200,000 square feet of best-in-class local, regional and national dining and entertainment venues including Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Lockhart Smokehouse, Troy’s, Pudge’s Pizza, Sports & Social Arlington, Miller Tavern & Beer Garden, Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint, and Baseballism as well as a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion, Arlington Backyard. Additionally, a luxury hotel, Live! by Loews - Arlington, TX, is currently under construction and will open in 2019. The first of its kind in the country, the flagship Live! by Loews hotel will blend sports and entertainment with first-class hospitality and superior amenities, providing a spectacular location for meeting, event and conventions, as well as a special destination for sports fans, visitors and families. Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX will feature 302 guest rooms, one-of-a-kind amenity space and 35,000 square feet of meeting, event and convention space. For more information on Texas Live!, visitwww.texas-live.com or engage on Texas Live!’s social media channels on Facebook (@txlive), Instagram (@tx_live) and Twitter (@tx_live).

