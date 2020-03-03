AUSTIN, Texas — After beating both the No. 1 and No. 2 nationally-ranked teams in the same week, the University of Texas softball team has climbed to the mountaintop of college softball for the first time in 14 years.

UT claimed the No. 1 ranking in the nation in Softball America's Top 25 rankings of NCAA softball teams. Texas also received five first-place votes in the latest ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, rising them to No. 2 overall.

According to UT Athletics, the last time Texas found itself at the No. 1 spot in any national listing was in the NFCA coaches poll back on April 5, 2006.

Texas' back-to-back wins against then No. 1 UCLA and then No. 2 Washington was the first time the Longhorns had beaten the No.1 and No. 2 ranked teams in consecutive games in program history, according to UT Athletics.

