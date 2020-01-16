ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday that the club has acquired first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs.

The 26-year-old Travis was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Jan. 2 and assigned outright to Triple-A Pawtucket on Jan. 9, as he has been assigned from Pawtucket to Nashville and does not go on the Rangers' 40-man roster.

The right-handed batter and thrower split last season with Boston and Pawtucket, batting .215 with 6 home runs and 16 RBI over 59 contests in the Majors. He also hit .275/.362/.432/.794 with 7 homers and 33 RBI in 68 contests at the Triple-A level. Travis played 13 games with Caguas in the Puerto Rican Winter League, batting .261 with a .727 OPS.

Originally selected by Boston in the second round of the 2014 June draft, Travis has seen lengthy MLB stints in each of the last three seasons (2017-19) while compiling a .285 batting average and .771 OPS figure across six minor league campaigns. He has played primarily first base and left field in his professional career. Travis was teammates with the Cubs' Kyle Schwarber at Indiana University during his collegiate career.

Springs was designated for assignment earlier today when the club announced the free-agent signings of Robinson Chirinos and Todd Frazier. He was re-signed by Texas on December 13 after being designated for assignment and non-tendered on December 2.

Springs went 4-1 with a 6.40 ERA in 25 appearances with Texas in 2019 while missing nearly three months with left biceps tendinitis. He has spent his entire career in the Texas organization since being selected in the 30th round of the 2015 June draft.

