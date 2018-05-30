Seattle, Washington—The Texas Rangers today announced the left-handed pitcher Matt Moore has been activated from the 10-day disabled and will start tonight against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

To make room for Moore, righthanded pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Moore made his last start on May 18, when he allowed 5 hits and 5 R-4 ER in 3.2 innings in a no decision at the Chicago White Sox. He was placed on the DL the following day with right knee soreness. Moore is 1-5 with a 7.99 ERA in 10 games/9 starts in 2018 with his lone victory coming on April 17 at Tampa Bay.

Bibens-Dirkx was 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA in 2 starts since his purchase from Round Rock on May 24. He allowed 9 hits and 4 runs in 4.2 innings without a decision on Tuesday night versus Seattle.

