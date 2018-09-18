Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers and Triple-A Nashville Sounds of the Pacific Coast League today announced that the organizations have entered into a four-year Player Development Contract extending through the 2022 season.

A formal announcement of the agreement will be made at a press conference at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at First Tennessee Park in Nashville. Rangers and Sounds ownership and management will be participating in the press conference.

“The Texas Rangers are very pleased to enter into this four-year player development contract with the Nashville Sounds,” said Texas Rangers Co-Chairman and Managing Partner Ray Davis. “Led by Frank Ward and Adam Nuse, the Sounds are one of Minor League Baseball’s top organizations.

“The Sounds have received incredible fan support as the franchise finished fourth in Minor League Baseball in overall attendance with over 600,000 fans attending games at beautiful First Tennessee Park in downtown Nashville in 2018. For a number of reasons, this became a very attractive location for our Triple-A club and we look forward to a productive relationship with the Sounds.”

“The Nashville Sounds front office has a great reputation of taking care of its players, and we believe this is a tremendous opportunity,” said Texas Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels. “I think our players and development staff will enjoy playing and working in an environment with first-class facilities and an exciting game atmosphere.”

The Sounds become just the third Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate in the last 37 years. Texas was affiliated with Oklahoma City from 1983-2010 and completed an eight-year affiliation with Round Rock in 2018. The Sounds, who were affiliated with Oakland from 2015-18, play at First Tennessee Park, which opened in 2015.

