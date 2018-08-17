Arlington, Texas – With the new “States Play” tournament coming to Globe Life Park in Arlington next weekend, the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex Presented by Toyota is set join the action by hosting some of the workouts.

Workouts will be held at the Academy on Friday, August 24, and Saturday, August 25, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The three games of the tournament will be hosted at Globe Life Park, pitting a roster of players from Texas against a roster from California. Athletes were selected MLB and USA Baseball.

Games at Globe Life Park are Friday, August 24, at 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, August 26, at 11:00 a.m. The games are free for the public and will stream live on MLB.com.

Equipment Drive

On Saturday, August 18, fans may drop off new and gently used baseball and softball equipment at any entrance of Globe Life Park in Arlington from 4:30-7:30 p.m. as part of the Baseball Tomorrow Fund (BTF) Equipment Drive.

Academy athletes who were on the RBI All-Star teams that traveled to the RBI Southwest Regionals in Austin, Texas, last month will be on hand to assist with the collection. All equipment received will benefit Academy participants, Rangers RBI, and Mercy Street Little League.

Fans who make a donation will receive a ticket to a future 2018 Rangers home game.

Fall Preview

The Rangers Academy is gearing up for fall programming. Activities to watch for in the coming weeks include:

· Registration is now open for Mercy Street Little League (https://www.mercystreetdallas.org/baseball/)

· RBI Fall Baseball and Softball season kicking off at the end of September (www.rangers.com/academy)

· Youth Academy Fall Training Program for ages 7 through 18, beginning at the end of September (www.rangers.com/academy)

© 2018 KCEN