Texas Tech knocks off No. 1 Baylor, handing the Bears their first loss of the season

Baylor entered the matchup as the only undefeated team in the country, but Tech changed that with a 65-62 win.
Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms drives against Baylor guard Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

The No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears hosted No. 19 Texas Tech at the Ferrell Center on Tuesday night, the Bears entered the game as the final undefeated team in the country.

Baylor started but Texas Tech went on an 8-0 run late in the game to pull ahead and win 65-62.

The Bears opened the match-up on a 9-0 run leading by as many as 15, but Tech went on a 10-0 run heading into the break and exploded in the second half.

Baylor was held to 42% shooting and was led by Adam Flagler and James Akinjo offensively, they finished with 17 and 15. The Red Raiders offense was powered by Kevin Obanor with 13 points, and Adonis Arms with 14 several other Red Raiders finished in double figures in scoring.

The Red Raiders took their first lead in the second half and were able to keep the game close until the end. 

