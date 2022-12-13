The Mart Panthers return to Arlington

The Panthers make the trip back to AT&T on Wednesday for the fifth time in six years as they face Albany in the UIL 2A Division II State Championship.

MART, Texas — The Mart Panthers have plowed through post season play and now return to Arlington for the fifth time in six seasons.

“We’re going to get the opportunity to finish what we started," Kevin Hoffman, Mart head coach, said.

Last Thursday marked the sixth straight semifinal appearance for the Panthers.

After falling in this same round last year, the group had unfinished business.

“It’s been on my mind since we lost last year," Trey Kalka, senior safety, said. "I've been very determined to get back there and so have a lot of these guys.”

A dream season cut one win too short was fuel to the fire.

"When you make it to that point in the season and you don’t win that game and make it to the end, it hurts so badly," Hoffman said. "It’s probably the worst loss of any point in the season that you could take.”

But this year, they officially punched their ticket to their fifth state title appearance in just six years.

"These kids were so excited the other night after the game," Hoffman said. "Probably the most excited I've seen them all year.”

They were officially one step closer to that end goal.

“We did it. Our work paid off," Caiden Arnett, senior left guard, said. "Well not yet. But, we’re closer than we were last year.”

They now head back to Arlington with one more win left on the checklist.

"AT&T Stadium ... We’ve been there quite often," Kalka said. "We know how to play. We’re ready to just get there and hopefully take over and execute the right way we need to be.”

Wednesday against Albany is a game this team will never forget.

"Teams that make it to AT&T, the teams that play for a state championship are the teams that will be remembered in this community and in this town," Hoffman said. "Forever.”

Redemption, a ring and more state title bling could be the future for this squad.

But, it all comes down to four quarters Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Sports Director Kurtis Quillin and reporter Nicole Shearin will have you covered with all the highlights.