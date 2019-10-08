WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — They say to always 'dream big,' and that's exactly what a young girl from Warner Robins is doing.

At just 10-years-old, Adrianna Haynes already has 46 track medals and is ranked in the top five in the nation for her age group.

Three years ago, Haynes traded in her basketball shoes for track cleats.

"I started to love track, and I just started to keep going forward, so now I'm doing track still, and I'm going to do it next year too," she said.

Her coach, Carlos Brooks, is also her dad.

"Coach and dad, it's kind of a challenging task to have, but we've been managing it pretty well. I'm on her out here on the track, but I try to leave it on the track when we get home," he said.

He says the minute he saw Haynes race against his older daughter's basketball team, he put two and two together, and she's been running track ever since.

The father-daughter duo just returned from the Junior Olympics in North Carolina where Haynes raced against some of the best 9 and 10-year-olds in the nation.

"I was kind of nervous at first, but then I thought about winning, so I just gave it my all, and I got the medal I wanted to get," said Haynes.

She's ranked number one in the nation for the triathlon, number three for the long jump, and number five for the high jump in her age group.

She also competed in the ESPN Club Nationals earlier this year. Haynes ran against girls from Canada, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and all over the United States.

"I'm extremely proud of her. She pushes herself really hard. She practices hard and uh... she does a lot of things on her own. So, she's dedicated at a young age," said Brooks.

She says she is proud of how far she's come.

"I feel accomplished that I reached my goals and now I'm going to set more goals and motivate myself to win first place and still develop," said Haynes.

Adrianna's dad said now that the season is over, all his daughter wants to do is relax and eat a McDonald's cheeseburger.