WASHINGTON (WUSA9)-- While many Caps fans were getting ready to see the Washington Capitals face the Tampa Bay Lighting in Game 7, one enthusiastic fan didn't get the chance.

27-year-old Thomas Johansen (TJ) passed away due to heart failure the night before the Caps would defeat the Lightning in Game 7 and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1998.

TJ's brother Andrew and twin sister Nicole describe him as being the most kind-hearted and loving person anyone ever met.

Along with being a huge Caps fan, TJ loved Caps forward Alex Ovechkin.

Close friend John LoPresti shared, "He loved Ovechkin, how he played, that put-it-all-on-the-line mentality. If Ovechkin scored and jumped into the boards like he always does, Thomas would jump into the wall."

His friends knew that he loved him so much that they made a flower arrangement for him made out of Ovechkin's jersey.

My boy passed away last week before he could see the @Capitals play for the cup. Please RT if you know he is up there pushing for the cup with #ALLCAPS #RIPTJ @XxAye_JayxX pic.twitter.com/YrCNnyPa8V — Frank (@FrankCapo) June 1, 2018

TJ didn't just love Ovechkin, but he appreciated the way he played the game with such tenacity and his leaving it all on the line mentality.

The day after TJ passed (Game 7), his father invited all of his friends and family over to watch the game for TJ.

It may have been a coincidence, but 62 seconds into the game Ovechkin scored his first shot of the game.

62 is also the street number of the house that TJ and his siblings grew up in and where his family still resides.

So when Ovi scored that goal, his friends and family looked at it as a sign that TJ was right there cheering on the Caps from up above.

TJ's brother said, "All Thomas wanted was for the Capitals to win a Stanley Cup. He wanted to watch Ovechkin lift the Cup one time because he believed the future Hall of Famer deserved it more than anyone in the league."

Even though TJ isn't here with his family and friends to watch the Caps continue on in the Stanley Cup Final, they know that TJ is still watching and can feel his presence.

"With the Capitals making this Cup run, it keeps all of us closer together. We know that he's with them, and he's with us.We want to get the Capitals' attention, maybe do a moment of silence, just knowing that they have such a big fan that's with them by their side a 7th player on the ice for them. "

Credit: Andrew Johansen

