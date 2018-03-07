A Baylor Bear will be among nine people to be inducted into the 2018 Southwest Conference Hall of Fame class., the Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Tommy Bowman, of Athens, Texas, entered Baylor as a freshman in 1966 becoming the University's first African-American scholarship athlete. In 1992, Bowman was inducted into the Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame, and in 2006, the "B" Association honored him as a Men's Basketball Legend.

He was a two-time All-Southwest Conference player for the Bears during his career from 1968-70, leading his team to 2nd and 3rd place conference finishes in 1969 and 1970.

The 2018 class will honor the following members:

Tommy Bowman, All-SWC Baylor basketball player

Steve Atwater, Arkansas College Football All-American

Larry Micheaux, All American basketball player from the University of Houston

Victor Lopez, former women’s track & field coach from Rice

Denny Holman, SMU basketball standout

Brooks Kieschnick, University of Texas All-American baseball player

Curtis Dickey, Texas A&M football and track legend

Kurt Thomas, former TCU star basketball player

Joe Barnes, All-SWV quarterback from Texas Tech

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at an 11 a.m. luncheon Monday, Sept. 10, at the Brown-Lupton University Union on the TCU Campus in Fort Worth.

Cooper Jones, president & CEO of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame said they have yet another outstanding group of student-athletes who exemplify what made the Southwest Conference great.

“The Southwest Conference Hall of Fame exists to honor a proud tradition of excellence in sports in the southwest. The class of 2018 is legendary,” Jones said. “It is legendary because of the character and accomplishments of these talented student-athletes.”

