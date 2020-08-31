Top-10 4A clash tabbed 6 News' Week 2 Game of the Week

No. 7 Connally crosses under I-35 to play No. 1 La Vega in Week 2's Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

BELLMEAD, Texas — After an offensive explosion in Week 1, which featured two preseason Top-20 teams, Week 2 will be loaded with talent.

The 6 Sports team announced Monday that its Game of the Week for Week 2 of the 2020 Texas High School Football season will be Connally @ La Vega.

Both teams enter off of wins, with Connally, ranked 15th preseason, knocking off No. 7 Sunnyvale 46-25 and La Vega, the favorite to win its third 4A Div. I state title in six seasons, beat No. 5 Port Lavaca Calhoun 20-7 to open the season.

In the latest rankings, released by Dave Campbell's Texas Football on Monday, the Cadets climbed to No. 7 in 4A Div. II while La Vega stayed put at No. 1 in 4A Div. I.

The Pirates are headlined by a hard-hitting defense anchored by LB Jordan Rogers, who DCTF named the District 5-4A Div. I preseason defensive MVP. Rogers, who committed to play college football at Div. II Pitt State in Kansas, is joined on offense by Northwestern State commit QB Ara Rauls and RB Jar'Quae Walton, who holds offers from Air Force and Northwestern State, according to 247Sports.

Connally, fresh off one of, if not the best season in school history at 12-1, was picked to repeat as District 9-4A Div. II champion. The Cadets are led by QB Kavian Gaither, who holds offers from Colorado and Colorado State, according to 247Sports. Gaither is DCTF's preseason offensive MVP.

Connally coach Shane Anderson said WR Parrish Cox III will be out, again, at La Vega Friday. Cox was injured during Connally's preseason scrimmage against Lorena.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football's computer projections have the Pirates as an 11-point favorite at home.

6 News weekend sports anchor Kurtis Quillin will be live from Willie Williams Stadium in Bellmead at 6 with La Vega coach Don Hyde and again during an all-new Friday Night Lights beginning during 6 News at 10 and continuing on Facebook, KCENTV.com, the 6 News mobile app and YouTube, where sports director Nick Canizales will take charge.