WACO, Texas — For the first time in program history, Baylor's volleyball team will play in the Final Four.

No. 1 Baylor beat No. 8 Washington (25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18) inside the Ferrell Center in the program's first Elite Eight appearance to clinch the historic bid.

Yossiana Pressley was named Waco Regional Most Outstanding Player and Gia Milana, Marieke Van der Mark and Hannah Lockin joined Pressley on the All-Tournament Team.

Pressley led the way with 24 kills Saturday, with senior Shelly Stafford adding 11 more.

Lockin hit 1.000, with no errors and seven kills to go with 48 assists. As a team, Baylor hit an astounding .479.

In the semifinal, No. 1 Baylor will get a rematch with No. 4 Wisconsin, which the Bears swept in Madison at the beginning of the season. That match will be at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Thursday night. Start time will be announced later.

STORIES ON KCENTV.com:

Temple Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's

Fire contained at Texas Rangers' new stadium, Globe Life Field