WACO, Texas — The nation's second-longest win streak lives in Waco and is on the line in the Iowa cold Wednesday.
Top-ranked Baylor faces Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bears have won 16 straight and are 17-1 overall. Furthermore, Baylor is 6-0 in conference play for the first time since starting Southwest Conference play 10-0 in 1958.
Baylor beat the Cyclones, 68-55, on Jan. 15th in Waco and held every ISU player who played to single-digit scoring.
RELATED: Joey McGuire to remain on Baylor coaching staff
RELATED: Bears win first home game as top-ranked team
RELATED: Dave Aranda officially introduced at Baylor
RELATED: Baylor defensive end James Lynch declares for NFL draft