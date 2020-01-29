WACO, Texas — The nation's second-longest win streak lives in Waco and is on the line in the Iowa cold Wednesday.

Top-ranked Baylor faces Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bears have won 16 straight and are 17-1 overall. Furthermore, Baylor is 6-0 in conference play for the first time since starting Southwest Conference play 10-0 in 1958.

Baylor beat the Cyclones, 68-55, on Jan. 15th in Waco and held every ISU player who played to single-digit scoring.

