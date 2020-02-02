WACO, Texas — Through the first weekend of Junior College Baseball, a local powerhouse is 3-0.

No. 1 MCC beat Midland 11-6 and 8-3 in a doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark in Waco on Saturday to finish the three-game season-opening sweep of the Chaparrals.

Caleb Balgaard and Alex Lopez hit home runs Saturday, with Balgaard's in the first and Lopez in the second game.

The Highlanders are 3-0 and next host Angelina College for a doubleheader Friday before heading to Angelina for a pair of Sunday games.

