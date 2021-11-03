Top-seeded Baylor to face Kansas State in Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal

The Wildcats dominated No. 8-seed TCU in Wednesday's first round.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Tournament begins Thursday as top-seeded Baylor starts its push toward that first tournament crown.

No. 1-seed Baylor will face No. 9-seed Kansas State at 1:30 p.m. central Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal.

The Wildcats beat No. 8-seed TCU in Wednesday night's first round, 71-50. Nijel Pack led K-State with 23 points to go with Mike McGuirl's 17 en route to the win.

During the regular season, Baylor annihilated the Wildcats by 31 in Manhattan and 48 in Waco.

Baylor hasn't won a Big 12 Tournament game since the 2016 quarterfinal against Texas, 75-61. The Bears dropped the next day's semifinal against No. 1-seed Kansas 70-66 and dropped the next three quarterfinals:

2017: 70-64 vs. Kansas State

2018: 78-65 vs. West Virginia

2019: 83-66 vs. Iowa State

The 2020 Big 12 Tournament was canceled before any of the quarterfinals began, for which, Baylor was the No. 2-seed scheduled to face Kansas State that night.

Thursday's full schedule is:

10:30 a.m. C.T.: No. 4-seed West Virginia vs. No. 5-seed Oklahoma State

1:30 p.m. C.T.: No. 1-seed Baylor vs. No. 9-seed Kansas State

5:30 p.m. C.T.: No. 2-seed Kansas vs. No. 7-seed Oklahoma

8:30 p.m. C.T.: No. 3-seed Texas vs. No. 6-seed Texas Tech