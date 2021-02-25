Topgolf Live stops at McLane Stadium

As part of its Stadium Tour, Topgolf Live will be in Waco from Thursday to Sunday.

WACO, Texas — The Topgolf 2021 Stadium Tour features fifteen collegiate and professional stadiums nationwide, where the unique background provides a fun and new environment for golf!

McLane Stadium was chosen as one of the pitstops on the tour and will be open to the public from Thursday, February 25 to Sunday, February 28.

Topgolf Live, which has been put on at nine stadiums so far, features Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot. The experience is designed for all skill levels to enjoy.

The experience is COVID safe with each bay being social distanced and outdoors. For more information on how to set up a tee-time and prices for the event visit the Topgolf website.