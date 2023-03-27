x
Troy hires former Cameron Yoe coach to lead football program

Brashear led his alma mater for five seasons from 2016-2020.
Credit: Kurtis Quillin/KCEN
Cameron Yoe head football coach Tommy Brashear leads the Yoemen through practice at Yoe Field in August 2019.

TROY, Texas — A familiar face in Central Texas will lead a new program in the fall.

On Monday, Tommy Brashear confirmed to 6 Sports he'd been hired to be the new head football coach and athletic director at Troy.

Brashear led his alma mater, Cameron Yoe, for five seasons from 2016 to 2020.

His Yoemen made the playoffs four times, narrowly missing in 2020 before he was reassigned in January 2021, after which the district re-hired former head coach Rick Rhoades.

Brashear is 34-19 as a head coach, all with the Yoemen. He was an assistant under Rhoades prior to his promotion.

Before joining Rhoades' staff at Cameron, Brashear was at Gatesville.

He takes over for Stephen Heremesmeyer, who recently left Troy after two seasons with the Trojans. 

