TROY, Texas — We saw a top-25 team emerge as a legitimate contender, knocking off a Top-10 one division smaller in week one.

In week two, we watched as No. 13 in 2A Div. I beat a two-time defending champion on the road.

Week three's Friday Night Lights Game of the week presented by Baylor, Scott & White Health is a rematch of two teams that have played in overtime each time they've faced off in the past two seasons.

Troy, a top-20 team in the preseason 3A Div. I rankings, will host Robinson, ranked No. 10 in 4A Div. II.

In their most recent meeting, the Trojans spoiled Robinson's 2018 homecoming, beating the Rockets 35-28.

In 2017, Robinson got the last laugh at Trojan Stadium, winning 34-28 in OT.

This match-up was most recently the Friday Night Lights Game of the Week in 2016 when the Rockets won at home.

Weekend sports anchor Kurtis Quillin will be LIVE at Trojan Stadium at 6 p.m. and during Friday Night Lights with sports director Nick Canizales and Niki Lattarulo beginning at 10:10 on Channel 6.