6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage of the top playoff matchups in Central Texas high school football.

In week five, the troy Trojans meet the Cameron Yoeman.

<< WATCH our Friday Night Lights show LIVE >> (Coverage begins at 10:10 p.m. CST on Friday)

We've got real-time local scores, powered by Score Stream.

RELATED: Friday Night Lights| China Spring Cougars defeat Lorena Leopards 42-21 in week 1

RELATED: Friday Night Lights: Countdown to Kickoff 2019

While you're at the games snapping pictures and video for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, use hashtag #KCENFNL, and you could see your social media posts on TV!

RELATED: Troy hosts No. 10 Robinson in week 3's Game of the Week

Like KCENNews on Facebook and follow on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at the special Friday Night Lights show.

Keep up with sports director Nick Canizales, weekend sports anchor Kurtis Quiilin, and sports reporter Niki Lattarulo on Twitter.

Watch the full FNL week four coverage here: