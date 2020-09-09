Troy RB Zach Hrbacek named Class 3A Built Ford Tough Texas HS Player of the Week

The senior ran for 296 yards and six touch downs vs. Mexia.

PLANO, Texas — Troy running back Zach Hrbacek was named Class 3A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week.

The Sam Houston State commit had 42 carries for 296-yards and 6-TD’s against Mexia on Friday. If that wasn’t enough, he returned a kickoff 103-yards for a touchdown in a 55-37 win.

In two games this season, Hrbacek has already compiled 577-yards rushing and 10-TD. This was to be expected after Hrbacek’s spectacular junior season when he finished with 2,746 yards on 340 carries and 35 TD.

Troy will travel to face Robinson on Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.