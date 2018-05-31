Two Baylor sophomores were named All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Thursday.

The selection of pitcher Cody Bradford (third team) and Shea Langeliers (second team) gives Baylor its first seasons with two straight All-America selections since 2000-01.

Zane Carlson and Chad Hawkins in 2000 and Kelly Shoppach in 2001 were the first back-to-back. In 2017, Troy Montemayor was Baylor’s first All-American since 2012.

Baylor said overall, Bradford and Langeliers are the 49th and 50th All-American choices in program history and the 12th and 13th by Collegiate Baseball.

© 2018 KCEN