The state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station is still a few weeks away. But there are two local athletes who will be competing this weekend in a national 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta.



La Vega's Manuel Ruiz Jr. and Connally's Kavian Gaither are members of the Goon Squad, a 15-and-under Pylon 7on7 team out of the Dallas area.

The Goon Squad is one of 12 teams from across the country that will compete at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta this weekend for a Pylon 7on7 National Championship.

Gaither and Ruiz Jr. were both handpicked to play for the Goon Squad and they're the only Central Texas athletes on the team.

The Pylon 7on7 National Tournament begins with pool play on Saturday in Atlanta.

© 2018 KCEN