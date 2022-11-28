Two Central Texas high school players named Mr. Texas Football semifinalists

A player from China Spring and Harker Heights have been named semifinalists for the prestigious award.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Cash McCollum from China Spring and Re'Shaun Sanford from Harker Heights have been named semifinalists for the Mr. Texas Football award.

Both players still have their teams alive in the UIL playoffs.

McCollum took over at quarterback this year for the Cougars for Major Bowden who was named the recipient of the 2021 Mr. Texas Football award.

According to their website, Mr. Texas Football annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas. Each week, fans are given a chance to vote for the player of the week on TexasFootball.com. In December, 10 finalists will be announced and fans can then cast their votes as to who should be named Mr. Texas Football. The winner of the 2022 Mr. Texas Football Award presented by Kroger will be announced prior to the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which will be played at NRG Stadium on Dec. 28, 2022.

Sanford, a Houston commit, has been one of the top running backs in the state. He rushed for over 2500 yards and 24 scores on the ground in 2022. 247 Sports lists him as a three-star recruit with over a dozen offers.

Related Articles Houston reaches No. 1 in AP poll for first time since 1983

One other player for Central Texas fans to keep an eye on is Austin Novosad from Dripping Springs. The four-star recruit is currently committed to play football at Baylor. He has offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and many others.

Related Articles Nebraska hires former Baylor coach Matt Rhule

Previous recipients of the award include 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick QB Kyler Murray (2013 and 2014, Allen), 2012 Heisman Trophy winner QB Johnny Manziel (2010, Kerrville Tivy), former Texas Longhorns RB Johnathan Gray (2011, Aledo), former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Jacquizz Rodgers (2007, Lamar Consolidated), current Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders (2017, Denton Ryan) and former Dallas Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert (2008, Lake Travis).