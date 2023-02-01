Two Temple Texas stars are Natty bound with the Horned Frogs

Temple's own Quentin Johnston and Jared Wiley are teammates once again as they head to the national championship in TCU's historic season.

TEMPLE, Texas — Let the confetti fall because the TCU Horned Frogs are officially natty bound. The Horned Frogs only national championship was won in 1938. Now, they have a chance to make history.

The Frogs officially punched their ticket after a Michigan takedown in an instant classic at the Fiesta Bowl, marking the first time these two teams had faced each other.

This is a TCU squad who was picked 7th in the Preseason Conference Media Poll and were the underdogs from day one. But, they had something to prove.

It was back and forth all night with a third quarter that was complete pandemonium. The Frogs fought until the end and pulled out the win with a final score of 51-45.

Two Temple High School stars are teammates once again for the Frogs and have been a key part of this historic season. Quentin Johnston and Jared Wiley have a chance to make history in this fairytale season for the Frogs.

Wiley was a former Texas Longhorn tight end after committing to play at TCU last year. He closed out the 2022 season with 233 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

In Saturday's Fiesta Bowl, Quentin Johnston put up major stats in one of the biggest games of his career with 6 catches, 163 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The wide receiver then went on to be named the Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP.

These two Temple stars and the rest of the Horned Frogs are Hollywood bound for one last show on the biggest stage in college football.

It all goes down Monday, January 9th at 6:30 P.M. (CT) in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

The Frogs are one win away from making history and bringing a National Championship back to Fort Worth.