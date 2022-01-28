Tyler Beatty named China Spring Head Football Coach

The China Spring Board approved Tyler Beatty as the next head football coach for the Cougars.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The China Spring Board named Tyler Beatty the new head coach for the Cougars Friday morning.

Beatty is stepping into the role following former head coach Brian Bell's departure to Baylor, and a State Championship title.

Beatty has been involved in coaching and education for 11 years, most recently working as the China Spring defensive coach working with the outside linebackers.