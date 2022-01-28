Tyler Beatty named China Spring Head Football Coach

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The China Spring Board named Tyler Beatty the new head coach for the Cougars Friday morning.
Beatty is stepping into the role following former head coach Brian Bell's departure to Baylor, and a State Championship title.
Beatty has been involved in coaching and education for 11 years, most recently working as the China Spring defensive coach working with the outside linebackers.
Beatty graduated from Pflugerville High School in 2006, lettering in football and track. He then went to Baylor University to play quarterback, after the 2007 season he transferred to Southeastern Louisiana University, where he finished his college football career.