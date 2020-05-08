UConn cancels football program for 2020-2021 school year

UConn says the team has been on campus since July and no one has tested postive for COVID-19

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Over safety concerns due to COVID-19, the University of Connecticut announced Wednesday that their football program will be canceled for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to ESPN, UConn is the first FBS program to suspend its football team because of the pandemic.

“After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we’ve decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.”

Games against Illinois, Indiana, Maine and Mississippi had already been taken off the schedule by those schools' conferences and uncertainty surrounded the contests against North Carolina and Virginia.

UConn said those on the team will still be enrolled in classes either virtually or in-person as full-time students at the school. Team members will also still have access to facilities and support services in accordance with NCAA rules, ensuring that student-athletes remain on track academically and developmentally.

According to UConn, the team has been on campus since early July with zero student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19.

“The necessary measures needed to mitigate risk of football student-athletes contracting the coronavirus are not conducive to delivering an optimal experience for our team,” Benedict said. “Ultimately, the student-athletes would rather preserve their year of eligibility with an eye to competing under more typical circumstances during the 2021 season.”

“We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being,” Edsall said. “Our team is united in this approach and we will use this time to further player development within the program and gear ourselves to the 2021 season," said Head football coach Randy Edsall.