AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League Boys State Basketball Tournament was suspended "until further notice," according to the UIL.

The decision is effective upon the conclusion of the 3A session on March 12.

The UIL said fans who purchased tickets for postponed games will have full refunds at point of sale or from the school they purchased their tickets from, according to the release. Fans who purchased All Tournament tickets will also be issued full refunds.

"After much consultation with government and health officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the UIL State Basketball Tournament," UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt. "Our number one priority remains the well-being of our student-athletes and spectators and we are taking every precaution to keep them safe."

The UIL said they will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor the situation and will make additional announcements as needed.

Also on KCENTV.com

NCAA cancels March Madness, Frozen Four, other championships

Worst Wall Street day since 1987 as sell-off over coronavirus deepens

Bell County currently has no confirmed cases of coronavirus

Brazilian who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump