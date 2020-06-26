UIL decisions pending, guidelines unchanged as workouts pause, questions loom over fall activities

Friday, the UIL told 6 News its guidelines for summer workouts stay the same as COVID-19 numbers in Texas skyrocket.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report concerning the possibility of the UIL lifting the ban on high school football game broadcasts.

The University Interscholastic League is continuing to evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas but nothing has changed, yet.

Friday, after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was rolling back the re-opening process in Texas and Central Texas schools began pausing summer workouts, 6 News reached out to the UIL about its decision-making process.

We asked whether UIL was considering mandating a statewide pause of summer workouts, what options are being explored for fall activities and the remainder of summer workouts, when UIL would consider delaying the start to the 2020-21 extra-curricular year or cancelling fall activities and what agencies the UIL is working with in its decision-making process.

UIL said in its statement it hasn't made any decisions, yet, but is working with state officials on making decisions based on CDC guidelines:

At this time, the guidelines for Summer Strength and Conditioning Instruction remain in place. Per the UIL guidelines, participation in Summer Strength and Conditioning is optional and schools should take their local context into account and follow all local and state requirements when deciding whether to offer UIL activities. Schools are encouraged to be vigilant and take every precaution to mitigate risk and keep their communities safe and healthy.

Any plans regarding UIL activities and events for the 2020-21 school year will be dependent upon guidance from local and state authorities and will be released by UIL when more information is available. UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications for activities.

Meanwhile, school districts across the state continue to suspend workouts as cases rise, locally, and student-athletes test positive for the coronavirus.

In Central Texas, Crawford ISD announced it would suspend all strength and conditioning camps for both boys and girls through July 13 in an effort to protect students.

Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love told 6 News he thinks there is currently growing doubt about the fall season as he works within the district and with the UIL moving forward.

Hear from Love on 6 News at 6 and 10 p.m. Friday.