WACO, Texas — Monday morning, a packed conference room at the Region 12 Education Service Center in Waco was filled with coaches, all of whom were sporting different logos.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released its 2020-22 alignments for high school activities, statewide.

UIL does this every other year to ensure each high school competes against as like-sized schools as possible.

The alignments, effective in August are:

Football

District 11-6A (Same for Volleyball, Basketball)

  • Midway
  • Waco High
  • Duncanville
  • De Soto
  • Mansfield
  • Mansfield Lake Ridge
  • Waxahachie
  • Cedar Hill

District 12-6A (Same for Volleyball, Basketball)

  • Belton
  • Bryan
  • Copperas Cove
  • Killeen
  • Ellison
  • Harker Heights
  • Shoemaker
  • Temple

District 5-5A Div. II

  • University
  • Aledo
  • Arlington Seguin
  • Burleson
  • Cleburne
  • Everman
  • Joshua
  • Mansfield Timberview

District 5-4A Div. I

  • La Vega
  • Alvarado
  • Brownwood
  • Midlothian Heritage
  • Stephenville
  • Waxahachie Life

District 7-4A Div. II

  • Mexia
  • Brownsboro
  • Bullard
  • Canton
  • Van

District 9-4A Div. II

  • China Spring
  • Gatesville
  • Jarrell
  • Robinson
  • Salado
  • Connally

District 7-3A Div. I

  • West
  • Whitney
  • Maypearl
  • Grandview
  • Dallas Madison
  • Dallas A+
  • Dallas Life Oak Cliff

District 8-3A Div. I

  • Teague
  • Groesbeck
  • Eustace
  • Fairfield
  • Kemp
  • Malakoff

District 11-3A Div. I

  • Cameron Yoe
  • Academy
  • Lorena
  • McGregor
  • Rockdale
  • Troy
  • Caldwell

District 13-3A Div. II

  • Clifton
  • Rogers
  • Riesel
  • Buffalo
  • Florence
  • Franklin
  • Lexinton

District 4-2A Div. I

  • San Saba
  • Cisco
  • Coleman
  • De Leon
  • Goldthwaite
  • Winters

District 7-2A Div. I

  • Bosqueville
  • Crawford
  • Hamilton
  • Valley Mills
  • Itasca
  • Rio Vista
  • Tolar

District 8-2A Div. I

  • Axtell
  • Marlin
  • Cayuga
  • Dawson
  • Italy
  • Kerens

District 12-2A Div. I

  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Holland
  • Moody
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Thorndale
  • Hearne
  • Thrall

District 10-2A Div. II

  • Bremond
  • Chilton
  • Mart
  • Hubbard
  • Wortham
  • Frost

District 13-2A Div. II

  • Bartlett
  • Burton
  • Granger
  • Iola
  • Milano
  • Snook
  • Somerville

District 11-1A Div. I

  • Avalon
  • Blum
  • Bynum
  • Covington
  • Milford

District 12-1A Div. I

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Coolidge
  • Gholson
  • Penelope

District 15-1A Div. I

  • Evant
  • Jonesboro
  • Lometa
  • Zephyr

District 12-1A Div. II

  • Cranfills Gap
  • Iredell
  • Kopperl
  • Morgan
  • Walnut Springs

District 14-1A Div. II

  • Buckholts
  • Dime Box
  • Mount Calm
  • Oglesby

Volleyball & Basketball

District 14-5A

  • University
  • Cleburne
  • Corsicana
  • Ennis
  • Joshua
  • Midlothian
  • Red Oak

District 18-4A

  • China Spring
  • Madisonville
  • Mexia
  • Robinson
  • Connally
  • La Vega

District 19-4A

  • Burnet
  • Georgetown Gateway (Boys only)
  • Jarrell
  • Lake Belton
  • Salado
  • Taylor

District 17-3A

  • Clifton
  • Waco Harmony Science
  • Lorena
  • McGregor
  • Riesel
  • Troy
  • West
  • Whitney

District 19-3A

  • Caldwell
  • Cameron Yoe
  • Florence
  • Lexington
  • Academy
  • Rockdale
  • Rogers

District 20-3A

  • Buffalo
  • Crockett
  • Elkhart
  • Fairfield
  • Franklin
  • Groesbeck
  • Palestine Westwood
  • Teague

District 11-2A (Volleyball only)

  • Hamilton
  • Hico
  • Meridian
  • Tolar
  • Bluff Dale
  • Evant
  • Morgan
  • Three Way School

District 12-2A (Volleyball only)

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Chilton
  • Crawford
  • Moody
  • Valley Mills
  • Waco Meyer
  • Oglesby

District 13-2A (Volleyball only)

  • Dawson
  • Frost
  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Bynum
  • Gholson
  • Milford
  • Penelope

District 14-2A (Volleyball only)

  • Axtell
  • Bremond
  • Marlin
  • Mart
  • Wortham
  • Coolidge
  • Hubbard
  • Mount Calm

District 25-2A (Volleyball only)

  • Granger
  • Holland
  • Milano
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Thorndale
  • Thrall
  • Bartlett
  • Buckholts

District 12-2A (Basketball only)

  • Frost
  • Hamilton
  • Italy
  • Itasca
  • Meridian
  • Rio Vista
  • Valley Mills

District 17-2A (Basketball only)

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Chilton
  • Crawford
  • Moody
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Waco Meyer

District 18-2A (Basketball only)

  • Axtell
  • Bremond
  • Dawson
  • Marlin
  • Mart
  • Wortham

District 26-2A (Basketball only)

  • Burton
  • Iola
  • Mumford
  • Normangee
  • Snook
  • Somerville

District 27-2A (Basketball only)

  • Granger
  • Hearne
  • Holland
  • Milano
  • Thorndale
  • Thrall

District 18-1A (Basketball only)

  • Blanket
  • Evant
  • Gustine
  • Mullin
  • Priddy
  • Sidney
  • Zephyr

District 20-1A (Basketball only)

  • Blum
  • Covington
  • Iredell
  • Kopperl
  • Morgan
  • TLC-Arlington
  • Walnut Springs

District 25-1A (Basketball only)

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Cranfills Gap
  • Gholson
  • Jonesboro
  • Mount Calm
  • Oglesby

District 26-1A (Basketball only)

  • Avalon
  • Bynum
  • Coolidge
  • Hubbard
  • Milford
  • Penelope
  • Trinidad

District 29-1A (Basketball only)

  • Bartlett
  • Buckholts
  • Calvert
  • Dime Box
  • Fayetteville
  • North Zulch
  • Richards
  • Round Top-Carmine

RELATED: Belton ISD names new head football coaches

RELATED: Dear Mom: Salado football honors moms with annual dinner

RELATED: Country Night Lights: Rockdale's Rickman records hits on and off the field

RELATED: Why 3A and 4A are the most interesting area classes in Monday's realignment