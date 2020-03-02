WACO, Texas — Monday morning, a packed conference room at the Region 12 Education Service Center in Waco was filled with coaches, all of whom were sporting different logos.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released its 2020-22 alignments for high school activities, statewide.

UIL does this every other year to ensure each high school competes against as like-sized schools as possible.

The alignments, effective in August are:

Football

District 11-6A (Same for Volleyball, Basketball)

Midway

Waco High

Duncanville

De Soto

Mansfield

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Waxahachie

Cedar Hill

District 12-6A (Same for Volleyball, Basketball)

Belton

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Killeen

Ellison

Harker Heights

Shoemaker

Temple

District 5-5A Div. II

University

Aledo

Arlington Seguin

Burleson

Cleburne

Everman

Joshua

Mansfield Timberview

District 5-4A Div. I

La Vega

Alvarado

Brownwood

Midlothian Heritage

Stephenville

Waxahachie Life

District 7-4A Div. II

Mexia

Brownsboro

Bullard

Canton

Van

District 9-4A Div. II

China Spring

Gatesville

Jarrell

Robinson

Salado

Connally

District 7-3A Div. I

West

Whitney

Maypearl

Grandview

Dallas Madison

Dallas A+

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

District 8-3A Div. I

Teague

Groesbeck

Eustace

Fairfield

Kemp

Malakoff

District 11-3A Div. I

Cameron Yoe

Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

Caldwell

District 13-3A Div. II

Clifton

Rogers

Riesel

Buffalo

Florence

Franklin

Lexinton

District 4-2A Div. I

San Saba

Cisco

Coleman

De Leon

Goldthwaite

Winters

District 7-2A Div. I

Bosqueville

Crawford

Hamilton

Valley Mills

Itasca

Rio Vista

Tolar

District 8-2A Div. I

Axtell

Marlin

Cayuga

Dawson

Italy

Kerens

District 12-2A Div. I

Bruceville-Eddy

Holland

Moody

Rosebud-Lott

Thorndale

Hearne

Thrall

District 10-2A Div. II

Bremond

Chilton

Mart

Hubbard

Wortham

Frost

District 13-2A Div. II

Bartlett

Burton

Granger

Iola

Milano

Snook

Somerville

District 11-1A Div. I

Avalon

Blum

Bynum

Covington

Milford

District 12-1A Div. I

Abbott

Aquilla

Coolidge

Gholson

Penelope

District 15-1A Div. I

Evant

Jonesboro

Lometa

Zephyr

District 12-1A Div. II

Cranfills Gap

Iredell

Kopperl

Morgan

Walnut Springs

District 14-1A Div. II

Buckholts

Dime Box

Mount Calm

Oglesby

Volleyball & Basketball

District 14-5A

University

Cleburne

Corsicana

Ennis

Joshua

Midlothian

Red Oak

District 18-4A

China Spring

Madisonville

Mexia

Robinson

Connally

La Vega

District 19-4A

Burnet

Georgetown Gateway (Boys only)

Jarrell

Lake Belton

Salado

Taylor

District 17-3A

Clifton

Waco Harmony Science

Lorena

McGregor

Riesel

Troy

West

Whitney

District 19-3A

Caldwell

Cameron Yoe

Florence

Lexington

Academy

Rockdale

Rogers

District 20-3A

Buffalo

Crockett

Elkhart

Fairfield

Franklin

Groesbeck

Palestine Westwood

Teague

District 11-2A (Volleyball only)

Hamilton

Hico

Meridian

Tolar

Bluff Dale

Evant

Morgan

Three Way School

District 12-2A (Volleyball only)

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Chilton

Crawford

Moody

Valley Mills

Waco Meyer

Oglesby

District 13-2A (Volleyball only)

Dawson

Frost

Abbott

Aquilla

Bynum

Gholson

Milford

Penelope

District 14-2A (Volleyball only)

Axtell

Bremond

Marlin

Mart

Wortham

Coolidge

Hubbard

Mount Calm

District 25-2A (Volleyball only)

Granger

Holland

Milano

Rosebud-Lott

Thorndale

Thrall

Bartlett

Buckholts

District 12-2A (Basketball only)

Frost

Hamilton

Italy

Itasca

Meridian

Rio Vista

Valley Mills

District 17-2A (Basketball only)

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Chilton

Crawford

Moody

Rosebud-Lott

Waco Meyer

District 18-2A (Basketball only)

Axtell

Bremond

Dawson

Marlin

Mart

Wortham

District 26-2A (Basketball only)

Burton

Iola

Mumford

Normangee

Snook

Somerville

District 27-2A (Basketball only)

Granger

Hearne

Holland

Milano

Thorndale

Thrall

District 18-1A (Basketball only)

Blanket

Evant

Gustine

Mullin

Priddy

Sidney

Zephyr

District 20-1A (Basketball only)

Blum

Covington

Iredell

Kopperl

Morgan

TLC-Arlington

Walnut Springs

District 25-1A (Basketball only)

Abbott

Aquilla

Cranfills Gap

Gholson

Jonesboro

Mount Calm

Oglesby

District 26-1A (Basketball only)

Avalon

Bynum

Coolidge

Hubbard

Milford

Penelope

Trinidad

District 29-1A (Basketball only)

Bartlett

Buckholts

Calvert

Dime Box

Fayetteville

North Zulch

Richards

Round Top-Carmine

