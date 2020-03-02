WACO, Texas — Monday morning, a packed conference room at the Region 12 Education Service Center in Waco was filled with coaches, all of whom were sporting different logos.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released its 2020-22 alignments for high school activities, statewide.
UIL does this every other year to ensure each high school competes against as like-sized schools as possible.
The alignments, effective in August are:
Football
District 11-6A (Same for Volleyball, Basketball)
- Midway
- Waco High
- Duncanville
- De Soto
- Mansfield
- Mansfield Lake Ridge
- Waxahachie
- Cedar Hill
District 12-6A (Same for Volleyball, Basketball)
- Belton
- Bryan
- Copperas Cove
- Killeen
- Ellison
- Harker Heights
- Shoemaker
- Temple
District 5-5A Div. II
- University
- Aledo
- Arlington Seguin
- Burleson
- Cleburne
- Everman
- Joshua
- Mansfield Timberview
District 5-4A Div. I
- La Vega
- Alvarado
- Brownwood
- Midlothian Heritage
- Stephenville
- Waxahachie Life
District 7-4A Div. II
- Mexia
- Brownsboro
- Bullard
- Canton
- Van
District 9-4A Div. II
- China Spring
- Gatesville
- Jarrell
- Robinson
- Salado
- Connally
District 7-3A Div. I
- West
- Whitney
- Maypearl
- Grandview
- Dallas Madison
- Dallas A+
- Dallas Life Oak Cliff
District 8-3A Div. I
- Teague
- Groesbeck
- Eustace
- Fairfield
- Kemp
- Malakoff
District 11-3A Div. I
- Cameron Yoe
- Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Troy
- Caldwell
District 13-3A Div. II
- Clifton
- Rogers
- Riesel
- Buffalo
- Florence
- Franklin
- Lexinton
District 4-2A Div. I
- San Saba
- Cisco
- Coleman
- De Leon
- Goldthwaite
- Winters
District 7-2A Div. I
- Bosqueville
- Crawford
- Hamilton
- Valley Mills
- Itasca
- Rio Vista
- Tolar
District 8-2A Div. I
- Axtell
- Marlin
- Cayuga
- Dawson
- Italy
- Kerens
District 12-2A Div. I
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Holland
- Moody
- Rosebud-Lott
- Thorndale
- Hearne
- Thrall
District 10-2A Div. II
- Bremond
- Chilton
- Mart
- Hubbard
- Wortham
- Frost
District 13-2A Div. II
- Bartlett
- Burton
- Granger
- Iola
- Milano
- Snook
- Somerville
District 11-1A Div. I
- Avalon
- Blum
- Bynum
- Covington
- Milford
District 12-1A Div. I
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Coolidge
- Gholson
- Penelope
District 15-1A Div. I
- Evant
- Jonesboro
- Lometa
- Zephyr
District 12-1A Div. II
- Cranfills Gap
- Iredell
- Kopperl
- Morgan
- Walnut Springs
District 14-1A Div. II
- Buckholts
- Dime Box
- Mount Calm
- Oglesby
Volleyball & Basketball
District 14-5A
- University
- Cleburne
- Corsicana
- Ennis
- Joshua
- Midlothian
- Red Oak
District 18-4A
- China Spring
- Madisonville
- Mexia
- Robinson
- Connally
- La Vega
District 19-4A
- Burnet
- Georgetown Gateway (Boys only)
- Jarrell
- Lake Belton
- Salado
- Taylor
District 17-3A
- Clifton
- Waco Harmony Science
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Riesel
- Troy
- West
- Whitney
District 19-3A
- Caldwell
- Cameron Yoe
- Florence
- Lexington
- Academy
- Rockdale
- Rogers
District 20-3A
- Buffalo
- Crockett
- Elkhart
- Fairfield
- Franklin
- Groesbeck
- Palestine Westwood
- Teague
District 11-2A (Volleyball only)
- Hamilton
- Hico
- Meridian
- Tolar
- Bluff Dale
- Evant
- Morgan
- Three Way School
District 12-2A (Volleyball only)
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Chilton
- Crawford
- Moody
- Valley Mills
- Waco Meyer
- Oglesby
District 13-2A (Volleyball only)
- Dawson
- Frost
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Bynum
- Gholson
- Milford
- Penelope
District 14-2A (Volleyball only)
- Axtell
- Bremond
- Marlin
- Mart
- Wortham
- Coolidge
- Hubbard
- Mount Calm
District 25-2A (Volleyball only)
- Granger
- Holland
- Milano
- Rosebud-Lott
- Thorndale
- Thrall
- Bartlett
- Buckholts
District 12-2A (Basketball only)
- Frost
- Hamilton
- Italy
- Itasca
- Meridian
- Rio Vista
- Valley Mills
District 17-2A (Basketball only)
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Chilton
- Crawford
- Moody
- Rosebud-Lott
- Waco Meyer
District 18-2A (Basketball only)
- Axtell
- Bremond
- Dawson
- Marlin
- Mart
- Wortham
District 26-2A (Basketball only)
- Burton
- Iola
- Mumford
- Normangee
- Snook
- Somerville
District 27-2A (Basketball only)
- Granger
- Hearne
- Holland
- Milano
- Thorndale
- Thrall
District 18-1A (Basketball only)
- Blanket
- Evant
- Gustine
- Mullin
- Priddy
- Sidney
- Zephyr
District 20-1A (Basketball only)
- Blum
- Covington
- Iredell
- Kopperl
- Morgan
- TLC-Arlington
- Walnut Springs
District 25-1A (Basketball only)
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Cranfills Gap
- Gholson
- Jonesboro
- Mount Calm
- Oglesby
District 26-1A (Basketball only)
- Avalon
- Bynum
- Coolidge
- Hubbard
- Milford
- Penelope
- Trinidad
District 29-1A (Basketball only)
- Bartlett
- Buckholts
- Calvert
- Dime Box
- Fayetteville
- North Zulch
- Richards
- Round Top-Carmine
