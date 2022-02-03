UIL releases alignments for 2022-24 cycle

Find out where Central Texas teams are headed for the next two school years.

TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday, the University Interscholastic League released its latest cycle of alignments for high school sports in Texas.

The process, done every two years, starts in October with snapshot day in which the schools turn in their enrollments to determine which class and division they'll be placed in for the next two years.

This year, there is more change among the Central Texas large schools than in recent years, with Killeen ISD schools Shoemaker, Killeen and Ellison all dropping from Class 6A to Class 5A alongside Belton. Lake Belton is joining the UIL in football for the first time in Class 5A, as is new KISD campus Chaparral High School.

Reigning state champion China Spring will move back up from 4A Div. II to Div. I.

Below, you can find the alignments for the 2022-24 cycle, from largest to smallest.

Class 6A Football, Volleyball & Basketball

District 12-6A

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Hutto

Harker Heights

Pflugerville Weiss

Temple

Midway

Class 5A Div. I Football

District 4-5A Div. I

Killeen

Ellison

Shoemaker

Lake Belton

Waco High

Cleburne

Granbury

Midlothian

Red Oak

Class 5A Div. II Football

District 11-5A Div. II

Belton

Chaparral

University

Elgin

Leander Rouse

Pflugerville

Pflugerville Connally

Class 5A Basketball & Volleyball

District 22-5A

Belton

Killeen

Chaparral

Ellison

Shoemaker

Lake Belton

Waco High

University

Class 4A Div. I Football

District 5-4A Div. I

China Spring

La Vega

Alvarado

Stephenville

Waxahachie Life

District 13-4A Div. I

Lampasas

Burnet

Comal Canyon Lake

Comal Davenport

Marble Falls

Taylor

Class 4A Div. II Football

District 11-4A Div. II

Gatesville

Madisonville

Robinson

Salado

Waco Connally

District 13-4A Div. II

Jarrell

Austin Achieve

Geronimo Navarro

Lago Vista

Manor New Tech

Wimberley

Class 4A Basketball & Volleyball

District 23-4A

China Spring

Gatesville

Robinson

Salado

Waco Connally

La Vega

District 24-4A

Burnet

Georgetown Gateway (Boys basketball only)

Jarrell

Lago Vista

Lampasas

Marble Falls

Class 3A Div. I Football

District 7-3A Div. I

West

Whitney

Dallas A+ Academy

Dallas Gateway Charter Academy

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Dallas Madison

Grandview

Inspired Vision Academy Dallas

Maypearl

District 8-3A Div. I

Groesbeck

Mexia

Teague

Eustace

Fairfield

Kemp

Malakoff

District 11-3A Div. I

Cameron Yoe

Franklin

Little River-Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

Class 3A Div. II Football

District 13-3A Div. II

Buffalo

Clifton

Elkhart

Florence

Lexington

Rogers

Class 3A Volleyball & Basketball

District 17-3A

Clifton

Grandview

Harmony School of Innovation (Volleyball only)

Keene

Maypearl

West

Whitney

District 19-3A

Cameron Yoe

Lexington

Little River-Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Rogers

Troy

District 20-3A

Franklin

Groesbeck

Mexia

Teague

Buffalo

Elkhart

Fairfield

Palestine Westwood

Class 2A Div. I Football

District 5-2A Div. I

San Saba

Goldthwaite

Bangs

Coleman

De Leon

Hamilton

Tolar

District 7-2A Div. I

Axtell

Cayuga

Italy

Itasca

Kerens

Malakoff Cross Roads

Rio Vista

District 8-2A Div. I

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Crawford

Marlin

Moody

Riesel

Rosebud-Lott

Valley Mills

District 13-2A Div. I

Holland

Thorndale

Flatonia

Hearne

Schulengurg

Thrall

Weimar

Class 2A Div. II Football

District 10-2A Div. II

Dawson

Frost

Hico

Hubbard

Mart

Meridian

Wortham

District 13-2A Div. II

Bartlett

Bremond

Chilton

Granger

Iola

Milano

Class 2A Basketball

District 12-2A

Frost

Hamilton

Italy

Itasca

Rio Vista

Valley Mills

District 17-2A

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Chilton

Crawford

Moody

Rosebud-Lott

Waco Meyer

District 18-2A

Axtell

Bremond

Dawson

Hubbard

Marlin

Mart

Riesel

Wortham

District 27-2A

Bartlett

Granger

Hearne

Holland

Milano

Thorndale

Thrall

District 29-2A

Goldthwaite

San Saba

Center Point

Harper

Johnson City

Junction

Mason

Class 2A Volleyball

District 8-2A

De Leon

Hamilton

Hico

Tolar

District 14-2A

Axtell

Dawson

Hubbard

Mart

Wortham

District 15-2A

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Crawford

Moody

Valley Mills

Waco Meyer

District 16-2A

Bremond

Chilton

Marlin

Riesel

Rosebud-Lott

District 26-2A

Bartlett

Granger

Holland

Thorndale

Thrall

Class 1A Div. I Football

District 11-1A Div. I

Avalon

Blum

Covington

Milford

Three Way School

District 12-1A Div. I

Abbott

Aquilla

Coolidge

Gholson

Penelope

District 14-1A Div. I

Evant

Jonesboro

Lometa

May

Santa Anna

Class 1A Div. II Football

District 10-1A Div. II

Bynum

Kopperl

Morgan

Mount Calm

District 11-1A Div. II

Buckholts

Calvert

Dime Box

Oglesby

District 12-1A Div. II

Cranfills Gap

Iredell

Walnut Springs

Bluff Dale

Class 1A Basketball

District 17-1A

Richland Springs

Lometa

Brookesmith

Cherokee

Lohn

Rochelle

District 18-1A

Blanket

Evant

Gustine

Mullin

Priddy

Sidney

Zephyr

District 20-1A

Blum

Covington

Iredell

Kopperl

Meridian

Morgan

Walnut Springs

District 25-1A

Abbott

Aquilla

Cranfills Gap

Gholson

Jonesboro

Mount Calm

Oglesby

District 26-1A

Avalon

Bynum

Coolidge

Milford

Oakwood

Penelope

Trinidad

District 29-1A

Buckholts

Calvert

Dime Box

Fayetteville

McDade

North Zulch

Richards

Round Top-Carmine

Class 1A Volleyball

District 15-1A

Richland Springs

Rochelle

Zephyr

District 18-1A

Blum

Covington

Kopperl

Meridian

Morgan

District 22-1A

Avalon

Coolidge

Oakwood

Trinidad

District 23-1A

Bynum

Milford

Mount Calm

Penelope

District 24-1A

Abbott

Aquilla

Gholson

Oglesby

District 27-1A