x
Sports

UIL releases alignments for 2022-24 cycle

Find out where Central Texas teams are headed for the next two school years.
Credit: UIL

TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday, the University Interscholastic League released its latest cycle of alignments for high school sports in Texas.

The process, done every two years, starts in October with snapshot day in which the schools turn in their enrollments to determine which class and division they'll be placed in for the next two years.

This year, there is more change among the Central Texas large schools than in recent years, with Killeen ISD schools Shoemaker, Killeen and Ellison all dropping from Class 6A to Class 5A alongside Belton. Lake Belton is joining the UIL in football for the first time in Class 5A, as is new KISD campus Chaparral High School.

Reigning state champion China Spring will move back up from 4A Div. II to Div. I.

Below, you can find the alignments for the 2022-24 cycle, from largest to smallest.

Class 6A Football, Volleyball & Basketball

District 12-6A

  • Bryan
  • Copperas Cove
  • Hutto
  • Harker Heights
  • Pflugerville Weiss
  • Temple
  • Midway

Class 5A Div. I Football

District 4-5A Div. I

  • Killeen
  • Ellison
  • Shoemaker
  • Lake Belton
  • Waco High
  • Cleburne
  • Granbury
  • Midlothian
  • Red Oak

Class 5A Div. II Football

District 11-5A Div. II

  • Belton
  • Chaparral
  • University
  • Elgin
  • Leander Rouse
  • Pflugerville
  • Pflugerville Connally

Class 5A Basketball & Volleyball

District 22-5A

  • Belton
  • Killeen
  • Chaparral
  • Ellison
  • Shoemaker
  • Lake Belton
  • Waco High 
  • University

Class 4A Div. I Football

District 5-4A Div. I

  • China Spring
  • La Vega
  • Alvarado
  • Stephenville
  • Waxahachie Life

District 13-4A Div. I

  • Lampasas
  • Burnet
  • Comal Canyon Lake
  • Comal Davenport
  • Marble Falls
  • Taylor

Class 4A Div. II Football

District 11-4A Div. II

  • Gatesville
  • Madisonville
  • Robinson
  • Salado
  • Waco Connally

District 13-4A Div. II

  • Jarrell
  • Austin Achieve
  • Geronimo Navarro
  • Lago Vista
  • Manor New Tech
  • Wimberley

Class 4A Basketball & Volleyball

District 23-4A

  • China Spring
  • Gatesville
  • Robinson
  • Salado
  • Waco Connally
  • La Vega

District 24-4A

  • Burnet
  • Georgetown Gateway (Boys basketball only)
  • Jarrell
  • Lago Vista
  • Lampasas
  • Marble Falls

Class 3A Div. I Football

District 7-3A Div. I

  • West
  • Whitney
  • Dallas A+ Academy
  • Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
  • Dallas Life Oak Cliff
  • Dallas Madison
  • Grandview
  • Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
  • Maypearl

District 8-3A Div. I

  • Groesbeck
  • Mexia
  • Teague
  • Eustace
  • Fairfield
  • Kemp
  • Malakoff

District 11-3A Div. I

  • Cameron Yoe
  • Franklin
  • Little River-Academy
  • Lorena
  • McGregor
  • Rockdale
  • Troy

Class 3A Div. II Football

District 13-3A Div. II

  • Buffalo
  • Clifton
  • Elkhart
  • Florence
  • Lexington
  • Rogers

Class 3A Volleyball & Basketball

District 17-3A

  • Clifton
  • Grandview
  • Harmony School of Innovation (Volleyball only)
  • Keene
  • Maypearl
  • West
  • Whitney

District 19-3A

  • Cameron Yoe
  • Lexington
  • Little River-Academy
  • Lorena
  • McGregor
  • Rockdale
  • Rogers
  • Troy

District 20-3A

  • Franklin
  • Groesbeck
  • Mexia
  • Teague
  • Buffalo
  • Elkhart
  • Fairfield
  • Palestine Westwood

Class 2A Div. I Football

District 5-2A Div. I

  • San Saba
  • Goldthwaite
  • Bangs
  • Coleman
  • De Leon
  • Hamilton
  • Tolar

District 7-2A Div. I

  • Axtell
  • Cayuga
  • Italy
  • Itasca
  • Kerens
  • Malakoff Cross Roads
  • Rio Vista

District 8-2A Div. I

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Crawford
  • Marlin
  • Moody
  • Riesel
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Valley Mills

District 13-2A Div. I

  • Holland
  • Thorndale
  • Flatonia
  • Hearne
  • Schulengurg
  • Thrall
  • Weimar

Class 2A Div. II Football

District 10-2A Div. II

  • Dawson
  • Frost
  • Hico
  • Hubbard
  • Mart
  • Meridian
  • Wortham

District 13-2A Div. II

  • Bartlett
  • Bremond
  • Chilton
  • Granger
  • Iola
  • Milano

Class 2A Basketball

District 12-2A

  • Frost
  • Hamilton
  • Italy
  • Itasca
  • Rio Vista
  • Valley Mills

District 17-2A

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Chilton
  • Crawford
  • Moody
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Waco Meyer

District 18-2A

  • Axtell
  • Bremond
  • Dawson
  • Hubbard
  • Marlin
  • Mart
  • Riesel
  • Wortham

District 27-2A

  • Bartlett
  • Granger
  • Hearne
  • Holland
  • Milano
  • Thorndale
  • Thrall

District 29-2A

  • Goldthwaite
  • San Saba
  • Center Point
  • Harper
  • Johnson City
  • Junction
  • Mason

Class 2A Volleyball

District 8-2A

  • De Leon
  • Hamilton
  • Hico
  • Tolar

District 14-2A

  • Axtell
  • Dawson
  • Hubbard
  • Mart
  • Wortham

District 15-2A

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Crawford
  • Moody
  • Valley Mills
  • Waco Meyer

District 16-2A

  • Bremond
  • Chilton
  • Marlin
  • Riesel
  • Rosebud-Lott

District 26-2A

  • Bartlett
  • Granger
  • Holland
  • Thorndale
  • Thrall

Class 1A Div. I Football

District 11-1A Div. I

  • Avalon
  • Blum
  • Covington
  • Milford
  • Three Way School

District 12-1A Div. I

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Coolidge
  • Gholson
  • Penelope

District 14-1A Div. I

  • Evant
  • Jonesboro
  • Lometa
  • May
  • Santa Anna

Class 1A Div. II Football

District 10-1A Div. II

  • Bynum
  • Kopperl
  • Morgan
  • Mount Calm

District 11-1A Div. II

  • Buckholts
  • Calvert
  • Dime Box
  • Oglesby

District 12-1A Div. II

  • Cranfills Gap
  • Iredell
  • Walnut Springs
  • Bluff Dale

Class 1A Basketball

District 17-1A

  • Richland Springs
  • Lometa
  • Brookesmith
  • Cherokee
  • Lohn
  • Rochelle

District 18-1A

  • Blanket
  • Evant
  • Gustine
  • Mullin
  • Priddy
  • Sidney
  • Zephyr

District 20-1A

  • Blum
  • Covington
  • Iredell
  • Kopperl
  • Meridian
  • Morgan
  • Walnut Springs

District 25-1A

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Cranfills Gap
  • Gholson
  • Jonesboro
  • Mount Calm
  • Oglesby

District 26-1A

  • Avalon
  • Bynum
  • Coolidge
  • Milford
  • Oakwood
  • Penelope
  • Trinidad

District 29-1A

  • Buckholts
  • Calvert
  • Dime Box
  • Fayetteville
  • McDade
  • North Zulch
  • Richards
  • Round Top-Carmine

Class 1A Volleyball

District 15-1A

  • Richland Springs
  • Rochelle
  • Zephyr

District 18-1A

  • Blum
  • Covington
  • Kopperl
  • Meridian
  • Morgan

District 22-1A

  • Avalon
  • Coolidge
  • Oakwood
  • Trinidad

District 23-1A

  • Bynum
  • Milford
  • Mount Calm
  • Penelope

District 24-1A

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Gholson
  • Oglesby

District 27-1A

  • Buckholts
  • Calvert
  • Dime Box
  • North Zulch
  • Richards

