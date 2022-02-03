UIL releases alignments for 2022-24 cycle

TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday, the University Interscholastic League released its latest cycle of alignments for high school sports in Texas.
The process, done every two years, starts in October with snapshot day in which the schools turn in their enrollments to determine which class and division they'll be placed in for the next two years.
This year, there is more change among the Central Texas large schools than in recent years, with Killeen ISD schools Shoemaker, Killeen and Ellison all dropping from Class 6A to Class 5A alongside Belton. Lake Belton is joining the UIL in football for the first time in Class 5A, as is new KISD campus Chaparral High School.
Reigning state champion China Spring will move back up from 4A Div. II to Div. I.
Below, you can find the alignments for the 2022-24 cycle, from largest to smallest.
Class 6A Football, Volleyball & Basketball
District 12-6A
- Bryan
- Copperas Cove
- Hutto
- Harker Heights
- Pflugerville Weiss
- Temple
- Midway
Class 5A Div. I Football
District 4-5A Div. I
- Killeen
- Ellison
- Shoemaker
- Lake Belton
- Waco High
- Cleburne
- Granbury
- Midlothian
- Red Oak
Class 5A Div. II Football
District 11-5A Div. II
- Belton
- Chaparral
- University
- Elgin
- Leander Rouse
- Pflugerville
- Pflugerville Connally
Class 5A Basketball & Volleyball
District 22-5A
- Belton
- Killeen
- Chaparral
- Ellison
- Shoemaker
- Lake Belton
- Waco High
- University
Class 4A Div. I Football
District 5-4A Div. I
- China Spring
- La Vega
- Alvarado
- Stephenville
- Waxahachie Life
District 13-4A Div. I
- Lampasas
- Burnet
- Comal Canyon Lake
- Comal Davenport
- Marble Falls
- Taylor
Class 4A Div. II Football
District 11-4A Div. II
- Gatesville
- Madisonville
- Robinson
- Salado
- Waco Connally
District 13-4A Div. II
- Jarrell
- Austin Achieve
- Geronimo Navarro
- Lago Vista
- Manor New Tech
- Wimberley
Class 4A Basketball & Volleyball
District 23-4A
- China Spring
- Gatesville
- Robinson
- Salado
- Waco Connally
- La Vega
District 24-4A
- Burnet
- Georgetown Gateway (Boys basketball only)
- Jarrell
- Lago Vista
- Lampasas
- Marble Falls
Class 3A Div. I Football
District 7-3A Div. I
- West
- Whitney
- Dallas A+ Academy
- Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
- Dallas Life Oak Cliff
- Dallas Madison
- Grandview
- Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
- Maypearl
District 8-3A Div. I
- Groesbeck
- Mexia
- Teague
- Eustace
- Fairfield
- Kemp
- Malakoff
District 11-3A Div. I
- Cameron Yoe
- Franklin
- Little River-Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Troy
Class 3A Div. II Football
District 13-3A Div. II
- Buffalo
- Clifton
- Elkhart
- Florence
- Lexington
- Rogers
Class 3A Volleyball & Basketball
District 17-3A
- Clifton
- Grandview
- Harmony School of Innovation (Volleyball only)
- Keene
- Maypearl
- West
- Whitney
District 19-3A
- Cameron Yoe
- Lexington
- Little River-Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Rogers
- Troy
District 20-3A
- Franklin
- Groesbeck
- Mexia
- Teague
- Buffalo
- Elkhart
- Fairfield
- Palestine Westwood
Class 2A Div. I Football
District 5-2A Div. I
- San Saba
- Goldthwaite
- Bangs
- Coleman
- De Leon
- Hamilton
- Tolar
District 7-2A Div. I
- Axtell
- Cayuga
- Italy
- Itasca
- Kerens
- Malakoff Cross Roads
- Rio Vista
District 8-2A Div. I
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Crawford
- Marlin
- Moody
- Riesel
- Rosebud-Lott
- Valley Mills
District 13-2A Div. I
- Holland
- Thorndale
- Flatonia
- Hearne
- Schulengurg
- Thrall
- Weimar
Class 2A Div. II Football
District 10-2A Div. II
- Dawson
- Frost
- Hico
- Hubbard
- Mart
- Meridian
- Wortham
District 13-2A Div. II
- Bartlett
- Bremond
- Chilton
- Granger
- Iola
- Milano
Class 2A Basketball
District 12-2A
- Frost
- Hamilton
- Italy
- Itasca
- Rio Vista
- Valley Mills
District 17-2A
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Chilton
- Crawford
- Moody
- Rosebud-Lott
- Waco Meyer
District 18-2A
- Axtell
- Bremond
- Dawson
- Hubbard
- Marlin
- Mart
- Riesel
- Wortham
District 27-2A
- Bartlett
- Granger
- Hearne
- Holland
- Milano
- Thorndale
- Thrall
District 29-2A
- Goldthwaite
- San Saba
- Center Point
- Harper
- Johnson City
- Junction
- Mason
Class 2A Volleyball
District 8-2A
- De Leon
- Hamilton
- Hico
- Tolar
District 14-2A
- Axtell
- Dawson
- Hubbard
- Mart
- Wortham
District 15-2A
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Crawford
- Moody
- Valley Mills
- Waco Meyer
District 16-2A
- Bremond
- Chilton
- Marlin
- Riesel
- Rosebud-Lott
District 26-2A
- Bartlett
- Granger
- Holland
- Thorndale
- Thrall
Class 1A Div. I Football
District 11-1A Div. I
- Avalon
- Blum
- Covington
- Milford
- Three Way School
District 12-1A Div. I
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Coolidge
- Gholson
- Penelope
District 14-1A Div. I
- Evant
- Jonesboro
- Lometa
- May
- Santa Anna
Class 1A Div. II Football
District 10-1A Div. II
- Bynum
- Kopperl
- Morgan
- Mount Calm
District 11-1A Div. II
- Buckholts
- Calvert
- Dime Box
- Oglesby
District 12-1A Div. II
- Cranfills Gap
- Iredell
- Walnut Springs
- Bluff Dale
Class 1A Basketball
District 17-1A
- Richland Springs
- Lometa
- Brookesmith
- Cherokee
- Lohn
- Rochelle
District 18-1A
- Blanket
- Evant
- Gustine
- Mullin
- Priddy
- Sidney
- Zephyr
District 20-1A
- Blum
- Covington
- Iredell
- Kopperl
- Meridian
- Morgan
- Walnut Springs
District 25-1A
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Cranfills Gap
- Gholson
- Jonesboro
- Mount Calm
- Oglesby
District 26-1A
- Avalon
- Bynum
- Coolidge
- Milford
- Oakwood
- Penelope
- Trinidad
District 29-1A
- Buckholts
- Calvert
- Dime Box
- Fayetteville
- McDade
- North Zulch
- Richards
- Round Top-Carmine
Class 1A Volleyball
District 15-1A
- Richland Springs
- Rochelle
- Zephyr
District 18-1A
- Blum
- Covington
- Kopperl
- Meridian
- Morgan
District 22-1A
- Avalon
- Coolidge
- Oakwood
- Trinidad
District 23-1A
- Bynum
- Milford
- Mount Calm
- Penelope
District 24-1A
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Gholson
- Oglesby
District 27-1A
- Buckholts
- Calvert
- Dime Box
- North Zulch
- Richards