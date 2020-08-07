Student athletes must wear face masks when exercising, UIL says

Schools must require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings when not actively exercising.

WACO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) updated its guidelines for when summer workouts and UIL-sponsored activities resume on July 13.

All employees, parents, visitors and students ten years of age or older must wear face coverings or face shields upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively practicing or exercising, unless an exception applies.

Exceptions to the wearing of face coverings or face shields include:

Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering;

While a person is consuming food or drink;

While the person is in a pool, lake, or similar body of water.

When a congregating group of persons maintains at least 6 feet of social distancing;

Any other reason or circumstance indicated under the governor's order.

Competitive drills involving one or more students on offense against one or more students on defense may be conducted beginning July 13. While conducting these drills,schools must require all students not actively exercising and staff to wear face coverings.

Indoor workout activities can be conducted up to a maximum of 50%. This is subject to change pending new guidance or occupancy restrictions announced by the office of the governor.

Students may access locker rooms and engage in drills that involve one or more students on offense against one or more students on defense beginning July 13.

In the case of an individual who was diagnosed with COVID-19, the individual may return to school when all three of the following criteria are met:

At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery (resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.);

The individual has improvement in symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath);

At least ten days have passed since symptoms first appeared.