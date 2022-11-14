Harker Heights basketball coach, Marlin ISD superintendent reprimanded by UIL

"When issues arise that negatively impact students in the Marlin [ISD}, I have an obligation to speak up and protect them," the superintendent said in a statement.

WACO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League met on Monday for a State Executive Committee hearing to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations.

In one hearing, the UIL suspended Harker Heights basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt for one year, gave him three years probation and a public reprimand, according to a UIL press release.

In the hearing, a verbal argument reportedly took place at a practice between Bobbitt and a player, which then led to the player's parents bringing forward information that the team was practicing earlier than they were allowed. Video cameras used in the school gym confirmed this information. The school self-reprimanded once they were made aware of this.

The release says the reprimand stems from Section 1206(f)(1), School Practice and Game Restrictions.

"The Killeen Harker Heights boys basketball program was issued three years probation and a public reprimand for the same violation," according to the statement.

During a separate hearing regarding Marlin, on Oct. 7 during the game against Crawford, Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was involved with in an altercation with referees. Henson, in the hearing, says he wanted an explanation for a time clock issue. He mentioned that Crawford was given an explanation but that his coaching staff was not given one.

Henson says that the clock ran during a PAT attempt after a Marlin touchdown. Henson says Coach Ruben Torres tried to signal to a ref about the clock issue. The superintendent says he was cursed at by the referee and flagged for being on the field.

Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game administrator duties at Marlin ISD Events, given two years probation and a public reprimand for Section 51(a)(3), School District Personnel Violations, according to the release.

In a statement to 6 News, Henson said, "When issues arise that negatively impact students in the Marlin Independent School District, I have an obligation to speak up and protect them. As the superintendent, it is my ethical duty to ensure that students' playing fields are fairly level, literally and metaphorically. Despite the decision made by the UIL, the focus shall remain on our student-athletes and coaching staff for their commitment to our community. As a district, we will continue to use discernment, advocacy, and courage when it comes to protecting our students, faculty, and staff."

Henson said that was he was advocating for his team and that the other team was afforded the information from the referees.

