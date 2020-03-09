UIL threatens schools with banning fans or canceling games for not following coronavirus guidelines

This comes after photos online from season openers at 4A schools and below last week with fans not wearing masks or properly socially distancing.

TEXAS, USA — The University Interscholastic League is threatening sanctions, including the banning of fans and cancellation of games, for Texas schools that do not follow coronavirus guidelines.

The UIL even said it may fully shut down sports. This comes after UIL officials saw photos from football season openers at 4A schools and below last week with fans not wearing masks or properly socially distancing.

North East ISD in San Antonio shared a message on Twitter about the letter they received from the UIL, asking fans to "not be that person."

4A and below kicked off the football season last weekend. The biggest problem was not the virus, rather the attendees not following protocols. When our time comes do not be that person. @NEISD #theneisdway pic.twitter.com/V8QrIKIM2c — NEISD ATHLETICS (@NeisdAthletics) September 2, 2020

The letter reads in part:

Athletic Directors and Football Coaches,

As we continue into fall seasons, it is critical that schools are diligent these risk-mitigation guidelines.

Schools are still required to follow Governor Abbott's Executive Order GA-29 related to face coverings.

Schools may allow spectators to attend contests up to a maximum of 50% of the venue's capacity, provided appropriate spacing as prescribed in the guidelines is maintained.

UIL has posted some sample pre-game and public address announcements online that schools may help remind spectators of the guidelines to be followed.

Schools not following these guidelines are subject to sanctions, including suspension of contests or discontinuation of public access to games by the local UIL District Executive Committee and/or UIL State Executive Committee.

Gov. Abbott's GA-29 states every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.

However, the face-covering requirement does not apply to the following: