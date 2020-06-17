WACO, Texas — A major change is coming to Texas high school football in 2020, should there be a season.

According to High School football insider Matt Stepp, the University Interscholastic League will lift the Friday live broadcast ban for the 2020 season.

Prior to COVID-19, the UIL stated a football contest that takes place on a Friday during the regular season may not be telecast or webcast live. A tape-delayed telecast of a contest on Friday is permitted, but may not be available until one hour after the completion of the contest.

Dr. Charles Breithaupt, Executive Director of the University Interscholastic League, said this will allow Independent School Districts to negotiate broadcasting rights or allow student led broadcast to be aired.

The current status of a high school football season is currently uncertain.