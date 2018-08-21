Preseason All-American linebacker Tevin Jones is no longer enrolled at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor as of Tuesday morning, according to the University. The University gave no details on why Jones chose to leave.

Jones Tweeted on August 18, "coaches want me lie [SIC] for them and take the fall for something that didn't happen." He didn't elaborate on those accusations. Jones also didn't say where he was transferring but in a reply in the thread of his Tweet he wrote, "somewhere with equal talent."

Jones had 129 total tackles and four sacks in 2017. He was also the team captain.

Jones graduated from Belton High School in 2015.

