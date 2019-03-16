BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Ozarks in a return to American Southwest Conference play Friday evening in Belton. The Cru lost game one 6-0 and fell 7-5 in ten innings in game two. UMHB is now 4-14 overall and 0-5 in ASC play on the season. The Eagles improve to 9-13 overall and 4-4 in the ASC with the sweep.

Ozarks grabbed an early lead and never looked back in a 6-0 game one victory. Erick Aguirre tripled home a run and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Eagles in the top of the first. The Cru left the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning. Ozarks added single runs in the second and fifth innings before putting the game out of reach with two runs in the top of the seventh. Landon Dieterich had two of UMHB’s three hits in the game. Ross Baer took the loss to drop to 1-3 after giving up two earned runs in four and two-thirds innings. Dalton Spurgeon threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout to move to 1-2 on the season for Ozarks. Three different players had two hits apiece for the Eagles.

UMHB rallied in the bottom of the ninth to send game two to extra innings before falling 7-5 in ten innings in game two. The Eagles grabbed a 1-0 lead before Mitch Patterson’s RBI groundout tied it in the bottom of the first. Ozarks added single runs in the third and fourth before the Cru tied the game on RBI singles from Dieterich and Patterson in the bottom of the fifth. Two bases loaded walks gave the Eagles a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh. UMHB cut it to 5-4 on Patterson’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of that inning, but left the bases loaded. The Cru tied the game on Jason Samuel’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extra innings. The Eagles took advantage of two UMHB errors to grab a 7-5 lead on two unearned runs in the top of the tenth. Patterson, Dieterich and Jack Herbert had three hits apiece for the Cru. Andrew Hutchings took the loss to drop to 0-1 on the season. Corey Steward earned the win for the Eagles and Tyler Vernon notched his second save. Rocky Liveoak had three hits for Ozarks and three other players added two hits apiece.

The two teams will close out the series with a 1 pm single game on Saturday. UMHB will then host four more games next week.