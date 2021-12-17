UMHB Crusaders look to add second Stagg Bowl ring on Friday

The Cru will take on North Central College in Canton, Ohio.

CANTON, Ohio — The University Mary-Hardin Baylor Crusaders will play for their second Stagg Bowl Championship on Friday in Canton, Ohio.

They are playing North Central College from Naperville, Illinois. The Cardinals won the 2019 Stagg Bowl and were unable to defend their title because of COVID-19.

The game will be played at the historic Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, an impressive venue for the game.

Both of these schools will look to join a group of nine other programs who have won multiple NCAA DIII Championships. The Cru used to be included in that group, but their 2016 title was vacated after self-reported violations stripped them of a championship and a 2017 Stagg Bowl appearance.

Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Cardinals allow their opponents just under 12 points a game while averaging more than 54 points on offense.

The Cru are similar, allowing nine points a game and averaging 48 points per game.

The UMHB Crusaders are trying to take down the defending Stagg Bowl champs tomorrow night in Canton.



If a squad can defeat a Cardinals team with 24 straight wins, it's the Cru. @KCENSports pic.twitter.com/byxEpzhIUG — Matt Lively (@mattblively) December 17, 2021

North Central head coach Jeff Thorne is impressed with UMHB and compares them to Wheaton College, a school that went 10-1 this season before losing in the second round of the NCAA DIII playoffs.

"I mean defensively they're really, really good. Unbelievable front seven and the best secondary we've seen this year by a margin. They just are a very, very athletic, very talented team. Both sides of the football," he said.

UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg will coach in his third Stagg Bowl (excluding two from retracted years) after losing in 2004 and winning in 2016. He says that the Cardinals have a gifted running back in Ethan Greenfield and quarterback in Luke Lehnen.

Talk about a big day for the Bowden family. @MajorBowden is playing in the 4A DII UIL State Championship Game with @cscougarsports while his brother @Bowden4T plays in the NCAA DIII Championship with @CruFootball.



Two new rings would be a pretty solid Friday. @KCENSports pic.twitter.com/PEbPKHirO6 — Matt Lively (@mattblively) December 17, 2021

But what the longtime coach is most concerned with is the men in the trenches.

"The most impressive part to me is the offensive line and the defensive line. Both of those groups are outstanding, it poses a huge issue to us," he said.