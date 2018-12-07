BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football program has added Dustin Washburn to its full-time coaching staff. Washburn is returning to his native Texas to coach the offensive line for the Cru.

Washburn joins UMHB after spending the past four seasons as offensive line coach at Colorado School of Mines. The Orediggers ranked tenth in the country in rushing offense last season and all five offensive line starters earned All-Conference honors in each of the last two seasons under Washburn’s direction. The program allowed just 34 sacks over the past two years and Washburn coached a total of 18 All-Conference players in his four seasons at the school. Prior to Mines, Washburn spent two years at Lincoln University, serving as the offensive line and tight ends coach, as well as run-game coordinator for the Blue Tigers. Lincoln also place all five offensive line starters on the All-Conference squad during his tenure. Washburn also has coaching stops at Northeastern State University and Tarleton State University on his resume.

“Dustin is a Texas guy and is well-known throughout the state,” UMHB Offensive Coordinator Stephen Lee said. “Coaches know him and speak very highly of him. The results in Colorado also speak for themselves with the numbers they put up and the games they won. He is a bright individual and will bring in some great ideas to help us continue to grow as a program.”

Washburn is a 2010 graduate of Tarleton State University in Stephenville and played center for the Texans football team. He was a two-time All-Lone Star Conference selection and helped lead the team to two conference championships and three conference title game appearances during his career. Washburn was a team captain as a senior and added Academic All-Conference, All-Region and All-American Honor Roll honors. He earned his Master’s Degree from Northeastern State in 2012 and also played professionally for the West Texas Roughnecks and Oklahoma City Yard Dawgs of the Arena Football League.

“My heart has always been in Texas and it means so much to be to be able to join the winningest program in the state at UMHB,” Washburn said. “Being out of the state for ten years really helped me grow. Every player and coach I have worked with have helped me become the man and coach I am now. I was drawn to Coach Fredenburg and what he has been able to build with Cru football and I am looking forward to the chance to continuing to build this outstanding program.”

Washburn is a native of Abilene and he and his wife, Cassandra, have a daughter, Parker. Washburn fills the opening created when Luke Howard was named Offensive Coordinator at Valley Mills High School. Nathaniel Hogge will return to running backs and tight ends coach for the Cru after coaching the offensive line for UMHB the past three seasons.

© 2018 KCEN