BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team’s game at Howard Payne this weekend has been moved up to Friday, October 12th, due to the threat of heavy rain and lightning in Brownwood over the weekend. The Cru and Yellow Jackets will now kick off at 5 pm at Gordon Wood Stadium on Friday. The earlier kickoff provides the best window for the two teams to get the game in before the inclement weather is forecast to arrive. The game was originally scheduled for a 1 pm kick on Saturday.

UMHB will take a 5-0 overall record and 4-0 mark in American Southwest Conference play into the contest. Howard Payne is 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the ASC. We are working with our partners at Townsquare Media to finalize a home for the radio broadcast. UMHB will also provide live video streaming of the game with links available on www.cruathletics.com.

