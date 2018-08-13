Belton, Texas — Rain may have changed the plans for the first day of practice, but the wet conditions certainly did not dampen the enthusiasm as the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team hit the practice field for the first time in the 2018 fall camp on Sunday, August 12th. Heavy rain and lightning forced the team to move to practice to Crusader Stadium and pushed back the start time 30 minutes.

With 225 players taking part in the first practice and 10 more expected the first day of school, much of the early portion of work focused on teaching and demonstration. The full team practiced together, but without the extra space provided by the Cru practice fields, repetitions were limited for many of the players. The final segment of practice consisted of the Cru’s “boot camp” conditioning drills with returners leading the newcomers through the session to help set a tone for the rest of fall camp.

“It was so much fun to see the enthusiasm and excitement and it was really cool because we didn’t plan it this way,” Cru Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “It is such a cool atmosphere to practice in the stadium and there was an overcast so that was really nice. But it was good to expose the newcomers to what we expect from practice and for the returners to have a chance to show them what we want to see.”

The practice was cut short because of the large number of players trying to get work done in the more confined space, but there was still plenty for Fredenburg and the other UMHB coaches to appreciate from the first workout.

“Just a lot of athletes, we really have a strong talent pool to work with here,” Fredenburg said. “We will get much more of a chance to see what they can do over the next few days, but we really wanted them to see the level of effort we expect. I think we had a chance to do that today and we could really get a feel for who some of the best athletes will be. So I think those were the big things we gained from today’s practice.”

The Cru will split Monday’s practice into two sessions. Newcomers will hit the practice field at 7:45 AM.Returners are scheduled to practice at 9:30 AM on Monday. Those practices will also move to the stadium due to the wet conditions on the practice fields. The first work out in full pads will be on Wednesday, August 16th.

Key position battles to watch over the next few days include the quarterback position. UMHB lost the top three players from last year’s team at that position. The Cru will also have to replace all four starters on the defensive line and return just two starters on the offensive front. UMHB does return 42 letter winners from a team that finished 14-1 overall and was ranked #2 in the country in both major national polls at the end of the year.

