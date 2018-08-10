BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team is ranked #2 in the country in the two major NCAA Division III Top 25 Polls again for the fourth consecutive week this week. The Cru (5-0, 4-0 ASC) is coming off a 26-0 victory over then 6 th -ranked Hardin-Simmons University last Saturday. UMHB picked up additional first-place votes in both polls and inched closer to the #1 spot.

The Cru is ranked #2 in the country in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll again this week. The Cru received 12 first-place votes and 1,260 total points from the AFCA. Defending national champion Mount Union holds down the top spot again with 40 first-place votes and 1,288 total points. St. Thomas (MN), Brockport (NY) and Wisconsin-Whitewater round out the top five in that poll. Hardin-Simmons University dropped five spots to #11 in the AFCA poll with 706 points following the loss to UMHB. East Texas Baptist also received votes worth two points to give the ASC three programs receiving mention.

“We won a big game last Saturday and I think our players responded well to a major challenge,” Cru Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “We can look at what we did and see so many areas where we can improve. That needs to be our focus right now, on continuing to grow as a football team each week.”

UMHB also held on to the #2 spot in this week’s D3football.com Top 25 Poll. The Cru took six first-place votes and 605 total points. Mount Union is #1 in that ranking with 19 first-place votes and 619 total points. St. Thomas (MN) is #3, Brockport (NY) comes in at #4 and Frostburg (MD) State rounds out the top five. Hardin-Simmons dropped two spots to #9 in the D3football.com poll after falling to UMHB.

The Cru will now hit the road to face Howard Payne University in a 1:00 PM kickoff at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood this Saturday. The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the ASC on the season and are coached by former UMHB quarterback and assistant coach Braxton Harris.

