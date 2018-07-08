BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team has added three more lofty preseason rankings as the Cru prepares to open the 2018 fall camp later this week. UMHB has been ranked in the top three in the nation by three more publications, joining the Cru’s #2 national ranking in the D3football.com Top 25 Poll.

The Cru is ranked #2 in the country in the College Football Yearbook. Defending national champion Mount Union holds down the top spot and UMHB is followed by St. Thomas (MN), Wisconsin-Whitewater and Wisconsin-Oshkosh in that poll. The College Football Yearbook also has the Cru’s American Southwest Conference rival Hardin-Simmons ranked 11th in the preseason.

UMHB is ranked third in the nation by both Lindy’s Magazine and Street and Smith Magazine. Lindy’s has Mount Union at #1 and Wisconsin-Oshkosh at #2. Hardin-Simmons is #14 in that preseason poll. Street and Smith also has Mount Union ranked #1, Wisconsin-Oshkosh at #2 and Hardin-Simmons in the #14 slot going into the season.

The 2018 edition of the Cru will report to campus this Saturday, August 11th, and will practice for the first time on Sunday evening, August 12th. UMHB will kick off the 2018 season with a non-conference game at Albright College on September 8th.

© 2018 KCEN