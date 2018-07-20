BELTON, Texas — Season tickets for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team’s 2018 season will go on sale to the general public next week. Tickets will be on sale at Ticket Window #1 at Crusader Stadium on the following dates: Tuesday, July 24th to Thursday, July 26th, Tuesday, July 31st to Thursday, August 2nd and Tuesday, August 14th to Thursday, August 16th. The ticket windows will be open from 9 am to 6 pm on each of those days.

Season tickets are $50 each and may be purchased in person or by calling the UMHB ticket office at (254) 295-4455. The Cru will play four regular season home games in 2018 with American Southwest Conference opponents, Southwestern University, Hardin-Simmons University, McMurry University and Louisiana College all scheduled to visit Crusader Stadium. UMHB finished 14-1 overall and won the ASC title with a 9-0 league record in 2017.

© 2018 KCEN